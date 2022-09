Secretary of Security Council briefs Russian Co-Chair of the Minsk Group on situation after Azerbaijani aggression

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russian Foreign Minister՛ս Special Representative Igor Khovayev.



The Secretary of the Security Council briefed the interlocutor on the situation created on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan at midnight on September 13.

The interlocutors also discussed a wide range of issues related to the of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.