Only clear response to Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions by the international community can prevent new war, Armenian envoy tells OSCE

Armen Papikyan, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the OSCE, participated and delivered remarks at the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council convened upon the initiative of Armenia.

Armen Papikyan drew the attention of the OSCE Permanent Council to the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 13 against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Ambassador Papikyan noted that the armed forces of Azerbaijan, in clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, shelled a number of Armenian settlements using heavy weaponry, including artillery, missiles and UAVs.

It was underscored that the Azerbaijani aggression is a gross violation of the fundamental principles and commitments of the OSCE, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

Referring to the need for a proper response of the international community, Ambassador Papikyan emphasized the importance of clear and unambiguous condemnation of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia by the OSCE and its participating states. It was emphasized that only a clear response and an adequate assessment of Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions, including appropriate active steps by the international community, can prevent a new war in the region.

He underlined that the further use of force or the threat of force undermines the ongoing processes in the region aimed at establishing peace and security in the South Caucasus, as well as the settlement of all issues related to and deriving from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the OSCE reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to the agenda of establishing peace and stability in the region. The importance of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship as a negotiation format with an international mandate was emphasized.