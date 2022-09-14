No document going to be signed: PM Pashinyan urges not to give in to manipulations

No document has been signed and is not going to be signed, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“It is an information sabotage directed by unfriendly external forces aimed at breaking the country’s resistance,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged not to give in to manipulations.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had taken responsibility to take heavy decisions for the sake of peace.

“But heavy decisions do not mean decisions opposing Armenia’s state interests. We must take those decisions to guarantee Armenia’s security, lasting stability and peace,” PM Pashinyan said at the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“We cannot write a “peace treaty” as a heading and sign it, as a result of which a new war will start in six years,” he added.

“We want to sign a document as a result of which a lot of people will criticize us, a lot of people will insult us, a lot of people will call us “traitors,” people even may decide to remove us from power. We will be satisfied and grateful if as a result of it the Republic of Armenia with 29,800 square km territory receives lasting peace and security,” Pashinyan added.

“I say very clearly that I will sign the decision which will ensure this. I am not interested in what will happen to me, I am interested in what will happen to Armenia,” he said.

The speech at the National Assembly sparked a rally in front of the National Assembly.