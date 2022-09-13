Not the time for toothless statements calling for restraint from ‘both sides’: MEP Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan’s attack against Armenia

MEP Marina Kaljurand, Chair of the South Caucasus delegation in the European Parliament has strongly condemned last night’s large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. “This is not a time for toothless statements calling for restraint from ‘both sides’.”

Below is the full text of the statement:

“I strongly condemn last night’s large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against multiple targets in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Intensive artillery shelling and UAV attacks have been reported, targeting the Armenian provinces of Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik and leaving an as yet unknown number of casualties.

This new aggression follows Baku’s serious breaches of the ceasefire on the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact in March and August, taking advantage of the global and regional situation created by the aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

I call on the international community, and in particular the European Union, to meet this unacceptable use of force with an unequivocal response. This is not a time for toothless statements calling for restraint from ‘both sides’. I recall that only two weeks ago, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed in Brussels to start working on a draft peace treaty within a month. I urge Baku not to waste this historic opportunity and to return to the negotiating table without delay.”