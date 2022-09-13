EU’s Special Representative to travel to Yerevan and Baku to work on preventing further escalation

Reports about fighting on the Armenia – Azerbaijan border are extremely worrying, President of the EU Council Charles Michel said in a Twiter post.

“Need a complete and sustainable ceasefire. There is no alternative to peace and stability – and there is no alternative to diplomacy to ensure that,” he added.

“I am in contact with both leaders Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan,” Michel said.

He informed that High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has asked EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar to travel to Baku and Yerevan to work on preventing further escalation.