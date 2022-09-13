PoliticsTop

Canada concerned by Azerbaijani strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia

Canada is very concerned by the rise in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a Twitter post.

“We urge for de-escalation, full respect of the ceasefire and return to meaningful dialogue via the OSCE,” the Foreign Minister said.

At least 49 Armenian servicemen have been confirmed dead as a result of the large-scale provocation unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

