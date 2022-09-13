Armed confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan a dangerous escalation – Josep Borrell

Last night’s armed confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a dangerous escalation that needs to stop, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said in a twitter post.
“We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the negotiation table. EU is in touch with both sides to contribute to de-escalation,” Borrell said.
At least 49 Armenian servicemen have been confirmed dead as a result of the large-scale provocation unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.