PoliticsTop

Armed confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan a dangerous escalation – Josep Borrell

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 13, 2022, 15:31
Less than a minute

Last night’s armed confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a dangerous escalation that needs to stop, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said in a twitter post.

“We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the negotiation table. EU is in touch with both sides to contribute to de-escalation,” Borrell said.

At least 49 Armenian servicemen have been confirmed dead as a result of the large-scale provocation unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 13, 2022, 15:31
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button