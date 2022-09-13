Adam Schiff condemns “Azerbaijan’s direct attack on Armenia’s sovereignty”

Member of the US House of Representatives Adam Schiff has condemned “an egregious violation of the ceasefire and direct attack on Armenia’s sovereignty” by Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan has reportedly shelled the homes of innocent civilians in Artsakh and is now attacking Armenia’s border,” Rep. Schiff said in a Twitter post.

“The U.S. must halt all assistance to Azerbaijan – immediately and permanently.,” he added.

The Azerbaijani armed forces resorted to large-scale provocation shortly after midnight today. Casualties are reported from the Armenian side. According to the Ministry of Defense, the situation remains extremely tense as of 4 am.