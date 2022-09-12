Prince Andrew to care for Queen’s beloved corgis

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.

The Queen also had a dorgi – a dachshund-corgi cross – named Candy, which she was pictured with in January.

Her Majesty owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

So strong was the association that well-wishers almost immediately began asking who would adopt the dogs.