Eight universities, 50 thousand residents: Armenian government considers building Academic City in Ashtarak

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ashtarak-based Institute for Physical Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, where the concept of the Academic City was discussed.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, the head of the Cadaster Committee Suren Tovmasyan and other representatives of relevant departments.

It is planned to locate the Academic City in the territory of Institute for Physical Research and Institute of Radiophysics and Electronics of the National Academy of Sciences and the adjacent area.

Up to eight universities will be located in the Academic City, necessary infrastructure will be provided. According to the preliminary plan of the city, all necessary conditions for students and faculty members will be created in the Academic City. In addition to the universities, residential areas, research centers, sports infrastructure, a park, and an amphitheater will also be built in the city, which will be designed for up to 50 thousand people.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the development of an action plan with a clear schedule. he stressed the importance of providing the city with the necessary infrastructure, including the transport network.

According to the Prime Minister, the establishment of the Academic City will also contribute to the development of Aragatsotn and neighboring regions, to the formation of educational and research clusters. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the program is among the Government’s priorities, and in the context of its effective implementation, gave a number of instructions to the heads of the responsible departments.