Yerevan to host Global Armenian Summit in October

The Global Armenian Summit will be held in Yerevan October 28-31.

Organized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the conference will serve as a new format and a dynamic platform for discussing challenges and problems of universal importance for representatives of the diaspora and local partners.

The agenda of the summit will include topics such as national security, protection of Armenian interests, development of strategic spheres in the Homeland, repatriation, investment, preservation of Armenian culture, self-organization of the Diaspora, among other relevant matters for our nation.

The summit will host about 600 participants from more than 40 countries, as well as from Armenia and Artsakh, who will represent community structures, organizations, and scientific, professional, business, student and youth associations.

Within three days, the summit will hold 8 panel discussions, 17 simultaneous sessions, and 2 fireside chats. The speakers will include prominent Diaspora Armenians, experts, community leaders, scientists, as well as representatives of Armenian circles. The proposals, decisions and results generated during the summit will become the basis for the creation and promotion of the Pan-Armenian agenda. The Motherland and the Diaspora will identify priorities and ways of further joint work.