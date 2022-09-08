US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations in Yerevan to meet government officials

Ambassador Philip Reeker, the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations has arrived in Yerevan, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.

During his visit on September 8-10, Ambassador Reeker will meet with government officials to discuss U.S. support for the diplomatic efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a lasting peace and efforts to normalize Armenia-Turkey relations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier appointed Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. In this capacity, Ambassador Reeker will serve as U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.