President Arayik Harutyunyan welcomes Ruben Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist and businessman Ruben Vardanyan on Wednesday.

The President welcomed the decision of Ruben Vardanyan to move to Artsakh and take an active part in ensuring the security and development of the republic. He voiced hope that it would serve as an example for many Armenians around the world.

The prospects of cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Ruben Vardanyan earlier announced that he was renouncing his Russian citizenship and moving to Artsakh.