Focus on Ukraine could lead to destabilization in the South Caucasus, Armenian PM says

As the attention of the whole international community, especially Armenia’s strategic partner, on the situation in Ukraine could lead to destabilization of situation in our region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“The situation in the region is not very stable. You know that in 2020 we survived a war, and the situation was similar in the sense that when Azerbaijan unleashed the war, the whole attention of the international community, including Russia, was concentrated on Covid-related problems,” the Prime Minister said.

“We do hope that in close cooperation with the Russian Federation and other partners, we will be able to keep the situation in the region under control, which is very important for global security, as well,” PM Pashinyan said.