US actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller banned from Russia

Russia has added US actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn to Russia’s “stop list”, meaning they are now banned from entering the country.

On Monday the Russian foreign ministry named 25 high-ranking US officials, business people and actors and said they were banned from entering Russia “on a permanent basis”.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, four deputy commerce secretaries and six US senators appeared on the list.

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” the ministry said.

Stiller and Penn have been outspoken critics of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and both have visited Kyiv since the start of the conflict.