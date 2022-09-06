Armenian PM arrives in Vladivostok for working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, for a working visit. The delegation comprises Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan and other officials.

The Prime Minister will take part in the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum on “The road to a multipolar world” in Vladivostok, which will also feature Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of state.

A meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation is also planned.