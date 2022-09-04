Mysterious like the universe: Starmus VI festival opens with a concert in Yerevan

The Starmus VI festival of music and science opened in Yerevan on Sunday with a concert at Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan.

At the beginning of the concert Edvard Moser, Nobel Laureate Neurophysics, offered al lecture on “Brain and Music.”

The concert features Derek Sherinian, Simon Phillips (drums), Ric Fierabracci (bass), Tigran Hamasyan (piano), Marc Karapetian (bass), Arthur Hnatek (drums).

Below is an excerpt from the concert

The Sonic Universe concert on Monday will feature Rick Wakeman, System Of A Down lead singer Serj Tankian, the Sons Of Apollo super group, jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan, Russian rock musician Andrey Makarevich, cosmonaut-musician Chris Hadfield. The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will also be on stage throughout the concert.

The Stephen Hawking medal in the fields of popularization of science, film production, and arts will also be awarded during the concert.

Dozens of scientists, astrophysicists, Nobel laureates, cosmonauts have arrived in Armenia to participate in the event.