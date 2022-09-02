March and rally in Stepanakert mark 31st anniversary of proclamation of Artsakh Republic

Hundreds marched from Freedom Square in Stepanakert to Renaissance Square to mark the 31st anniversary of proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh. The march was concluded with a rally.

The event opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Artsakh. It was followed by words of blessing by Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, head of the Artsakh Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church.

gave a word of blessing. “Justice elevates a nation, while sin destroys nations. These words from the Bible come to our mind when we think about the past, present and future of our country at this moment of revaluation of the independence of Artsakh. Independence is a divine gift which is the foremost and most vital requirement for a nation to live a dignified and creative life. In a perfect world, rights are the source of power, but unfortunately, today power begets right. Therefore, we are forced to protect our God-given rights and freedom by force,” he said.

Foreign Minister David Babayan said: “September 2 is the birthday of the Republic of Artsakh. We used celebrate September 2 until 2020, which is natural after the many losses we have had. We are obliged to remember this day and when the time comes, to celebrate as well, because thousands of representatives of the nation, the best brothers and sisters, have sacrificed their lives for the bright future of Artsakh.”

Congratulatory messages by dozens of politicians from a number of countries were read out during the rally.