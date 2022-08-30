Traffic along Berdzor corridor to stop from 8 pm – Artsakh Police

The traffic from the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia and in the opposite direction along Berdzor corridor will stop from 8 pm today, Artsakh’s Ministry of internal Affairs informs.

The 4.7-kilometer road section of the new Stepanakert-Goris route, which starts from the intersection of Berdadzor sub-district of Shushi region, is already ready, the Ministry said.



Russian peacekeepers have already been deployed and will monitor the safe exit of citizens here as well.

At the moment, peacekeepers are also monitoring the safety of citizens traveling along the Berdzor Corridor. After 20:00, the connection with the Republic of Armenia will be carried out through a new route.