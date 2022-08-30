Sonic Universe concert to mark the opening of Starmus VI festival in Armenia

On September 5, the Sonic Universe concert program will mark the official opening of Starmus VI festival in Armenia.

The concert at the Sports Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan will feature Rick Wakeman, System Of A Down lead singer Serj Tankian, the Sons Of Apollo super group, jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan, Russian rock musician Andrey Makarevich, cosmonaut-musician Chris Hadfield. The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will also be on stage throughout the concert.

The Stephen Hawking medal in the fields of popularization of science, film production, and arts will alos be awarded during the concert.

Armenian will host the world-famous Starmus. 50 years on Mars scientific festival September 5-10.

Dozens of scientists, astrophysicists, Nobel laureates, cosmonauts are also expected to participate in the event.