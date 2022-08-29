Traffic through the Berdzor corridor safe, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs says

Traffic through the Berdzor corridor connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia is safe, The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs.

Russian peacekeepers ensure the free movement of citizens traveling to and from Artsakh.

After August 31, the connection with the Republic of Armenia will be ensured through a new corridor in the southern direction, through the territory of Berdadzor sub-region. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide clear and detailed information about the changes.

Taking into account the concern of the citizens, the Ministry will publish updated information about the existing corridor of Berdzor twice a day – in the afternoon and in the evening.