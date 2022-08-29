Gibraltar is officially a city – 180 years late

Gibraltar can officially call itself a city, 180 years after it was first granted the status by Queen Victoria, the BBC reports.

The British overseas territory had bid to become a city earlier this year as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

But when researchers looked through the National Archives, they found it had already been recognised as one in 1842.

The Rock has now had its status reaffirmed – Boris Johnson described it as a “huge accolade” celebrating its “rich history and dynamism”.

Gibraltar has been a British overseas territory since 1713, when it was ceded to Britain under a peace treaty signed following the War of the Spanish Succession.

A Jubilee competition saw 39 places apply to become cities and eight of them, including Doncaster, Bangor, and Dunfermline, ultimately granted the status.