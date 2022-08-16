Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss the activity of peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security. The activities of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed.



“We have something to discuss, there are traditional issues related to our military-technical and military cooperation. And, of course, issues related to the activities of our peacekeeping contingent, which performs tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. We remain confident that ceasefire along the entire line of contact is the main stabilizing factor,” the Russian Defense Minister said.



Shoigu also thanked his counterpart for the participation in the opening of the International Army Games and the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum, as well as in the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Suren Papikyan noted, in turn, that today’s meeting is already the second since the beginning of the year, which shows the high level of bilateral Armenian-Russian allied cooperation.



“This meeting is very important for us. We highly appreciate the current level of Armenian-Russian cooperation, as well as the role of the Russian presence in the South Caucasus,” the Armenian Defense Minister said.