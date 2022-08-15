Iranian national missing after Yerevan market blast

An Iranian national is among the missing after the explosion at Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

According to the updated information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a total of eighteen people are missing.

Aram Hayrapetyan, born in 1981 Marat Shahbazyan Sirarpi Khachatryan Mariam Khachatryan Harut Garakyan Gagik Karapetyan Artavazd Hayrapetyan Erna Grigoryan, born in 1980 Hrachya Sargsyan, born in 1976 Vachagan Yeghoyan, born in 2000 Vanik Amirkhanyan Ksenia Badalyan, born in 1981 Aram Harutyunyan David Mkhitaryan Vanik Karapetyan Narine Karapetyan Valod Karapetyan Mehri Tahreri (Citizen of Iran)

At least six people died and dozens were taken to hospital following the blast and fire that tore through the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

According to updated information, 18 people are still missing, the rescue works continue.