Iranian national missing after Yerevan market blast

An Iranian national is among the missing after the explosion at Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

According to the updated information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a total of eighteen people are missing.

  1. Aram Hayrapetyan, born in 1981
  2. Marat Shahbazyan
  3. Sirarpi Khachatryan
  4. Mariam Khachatryan
  5. Harut Garakyan
  6. Gagik Karapetyan
  7. Artavazd Hayrapetyan
  8. Erna Grigoryan, born in 1980
  9. Hrachya Sargsyan, born in 1976
  10. Vachagan Yeghoyan, born in 2000
  11. Vanik Amirkhanyan
  12. Ksenia Badalyan, born in 1981
  13. Aram Harutyunyan
  14. David Mkhitaryan
  15. Vanik Karapetyan
  16. Narine Karapetyan
  17. Valod Karapetyan
  18. Mehri Tahreri (Citizen of Iran)

At least six people died and dozens were taken to hospital following the blast and fire that tore through the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

