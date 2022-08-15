PoliticsTop

Following with concern the aftermath of devastating explosion in Yerevan: Greece MFA

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 15, 2022, 00:45
Less than a minute

Following with concern the aftermath of the devastating explosion in Yerevan, Armenia, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Twitter post.

The Ministry offered deepest sympathies to the victims’ families, the people and government of Armenia and wished a swift recovery to the injured and success in the rescue teams’ efforts.

At least three people were killed and over 60 were injured as a powerful explosion hit Surmalu market in Yerevan. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 19 people are missing.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 15, 2022, 00:45
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button