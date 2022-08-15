Following with concern the aftermath of devastating explosion in Yerevan: Greece MFA

Following with concern the aftermath of the devastating explosion in Yerevan, Armenia, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Twitter post.

The Ministry offered deepest sympathies to the victims’ families, the people and government of Armenia and wished a swift recovery to the injured and success in the rescue teams’ efforts.

At least three people were killed and over 60 were injured as a powerful explosion hit Surmalu market in Yerevan. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 19 people are missing.