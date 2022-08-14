51 people being treated for injuries after poweful explosion at Yerevan market

According to updated information, a total of 51 people are being treated for injuris at vaious medical centers of Yerevan after a large blast at Surmalu trade center, the Ministry of Health reports.

A poweful explosion hit a large market in Yerevan on Sunday, starting a fire and causing at least one fatality.

The blast happened at a building where fireworks were stored. The cause is unknown.

Posts on social media showed a thick column of black smoke above the market, with successive detonations audible.