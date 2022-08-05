Pashinyan, Blinken discuss recent escalation in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The interlocutors discussed the recent days’ tensions in Nagorno Karabakh. The Prime Minister expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s deviation from the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and reaffirmed the position of the Republic of Armenia on regional peace and stability.

Secretary Blinken expressed concern about the tension and pledged willingness to assist in stabilizing the situation.