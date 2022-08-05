Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in some directions – Artsakh MoD

The situation on the line of contact was relatively stable during the night and this morning, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reported, adding, however, that tension is maintained.

In some directions, the Azerbaijani units violated the ceasefire regime using firearms.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

Some of the injured servicemen have been discharged from medical institutions. The condition of three servicemen continues to be serious, one is in critical condition with some positive dynamics.

With the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the work aimed at the further stabilization of the situation continues.