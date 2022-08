Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted the reports of the Azerbaijani side claiming that units of the Artsakh Defense Army violated the ceasefire regime 9 times, using sniper rifles and small arms.

The Ministry said “it is yet another misinformation and does not correspond to reality.” and added that it is the Azerbaijani side regularly violating the ceasefire regime.

“Despite the current tension, the situation in the line of contact line is relatively stable,” the Defense Ministry said.