Starting from 09:00 today, Azerbaijani units grossly violated the ceasefire regime, using grenade launchers and UAVs in the direction of the positions of Artsakh’s Defense Army.

According of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry, seven servicemen were injured, six are out of danger, one is in serious condition.

Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation with the Russian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Republic of Artsakh.