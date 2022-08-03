OSCE concerned about latest casualties, urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume dialogue

The Polish Chairmanship of the OSCE has expressed concern over the casualties in the South Caucasus.

“We are extremely concerned about reported armed incidents and casualties in the South Caucasus. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to bring de-escalation and resume dialogue. We remain committed to support all efforts aimed at consolidating peace in the region,” the Chairmanship said in a Twitter post.

We are extremely concerned about reported armed incidents and casualties in the South Caucasus. We urge 🇦🇲 and 🇦🇿 to take all necessary measures to bring de-escalation and resume dialogue. We remain committed to support all efforts aimed at consolidating peace in the region. — Polish OSCE Chairmanship 2022 (@PLinOSCE) August 3, 2022

Starting from 9 am on August 1, the Azerbaijani side has escalated the situation, making attempts to cross the line of contact in Artsakh.

According to Artsakh’s Defense Ministry, one soldier was killed, eight others were wounded as the Azerbaijani side employed grenade launchers and strike drones this afternoon.