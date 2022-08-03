EU calls for immediate cessation of hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces

The European Union has called for immediate cessation of hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

“The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of the hostilities which have broken out between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces around the Lachin corridor and other places along the Line of Contact. Regrettably, these clashes already led to loss of life and injuries,” Spokesperson for External Affairs Peter Stano said in a statement.

“It is essential to de-escalate, fully respect the ceasefire and return to the negotiating table to seek negotiated solutions,” he noted.

“The European Union remains committed to help overcome tensions and continue its engagement towards sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” the Spokesperson said.