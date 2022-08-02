EU concerned about reports on tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Toivo Klaar

The EU is concerned about reports of increased tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a twitter post.
“The European Union is committed to deepening its engagement in the peace process; we are engaged on multiple levels. Important to deescalate and avoid derailing an historic opportunity to turn page on decades of strife,” Klaar said.
Armenian soldier was wounded as Azerbaijani forces resorted to provocations through the day on August 1. His condition is stable, the injury is not life-threatening.