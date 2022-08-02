Azerbaijan’s provocations part of ethnic cleansing policy – Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office

The provocative actions initiated and carried out by the armed forces of Azerbaijan in the northern and northwestern parts of the Republic of Artsakh are part of the policy of Armenophobia and the ethnic cleansing strategy, the Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh said in a statement.

Noting that the escalation of the situation is usually accompanied by unnecessary panic-inducing reports, the Prosecutor’s office urges to refrain from spreading untrue or unverified information about the situation on the line of contact.

It emphasizes that under the conditions of constant tension, the authorities in Artsakh are trying to organize healthcare, education, social security and implement urban development programs, while excessive tension not only paralyzes the above processes, but also artificially creates an additional burden on the government agencies.