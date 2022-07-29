Cristiano Ronaldo announces he will play for Man United vs Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he will play for Manchester United against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

United’s travelling squad for tomorrow’s friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo did not include the striker, who has not trained for United since signalling his desire to leave the club in June.

However, responding to a tweet which announced that he would neither take part in that game, nor in Sunday’s friendly at Old Trafford, Ronaldo tweeted:

“On Sunday the king will play (“Domingo o rei joga“).