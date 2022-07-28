No monkeypox cases registered in Armenia – Health Minister

No monkeypox cases have been registered in Armenia, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the government sitting.

“Whenever monkeypox is suspected, testing is done, so far all the results of the tests have been negative,” the Minister said.

She said Armenia has received monkeypox testing kits from the Russian Federation.

The monkeypox outbreak was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization earlier this week.

The classification is the highest alert that the WHO can issue and follows a worldwide upsurge in cases.

More than 16,000 cases have now been reported from 75 countries, said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.