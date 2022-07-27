Hard Rock Cafe to open in Yerevan soon

Hard Rock Cafe will open in Yerevan in the near soon. Hard Rock® announced the opening of the brand’s first cafe in Armenia in December 2021.

Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan is located in the historical and touristic center of the city: The Republic Square with the History Museum, Government buildings and many hotels, as well as Northern Avenue – a chic promenade with multiple shops, cocktail bars and clubs – are just a few minutes away. This contemporary restaurant and bar is the first of its kind to have a flair of modern interior design featuring a classy, sleek and uncluttered set up with Instagram-worthy spots for fans.

New Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan is located on Pushkin street, 3-1. The 1000-square meter outlet accommodates up to 290 guests, which consists of both indoor and outdoor dining spaces across two floors and a stage for live entertainment. The upper floor holds the indoor area and the rock shop. Local guests and visitors to Yerevan can enjoy the one-of-a-kind live music and entertainment from the indoor dining space located on the lower ground floor of the cafe. The highlight of the cafe, is building renowned not only for its unique architecture and location, but also for its history.

Guests at the Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan get to take a walk through the memorabilia walls, of which displays a series of iconic memorabilia from legendary musicians around the globe. Over the years, the memorabilia has become a signature feature of Hard Rock Cafes celebrating unique pieces donated by or bought from popular rock stars from different eras.

Hard Rock Cafe is a chain of theme restaurants founded in 1971 by Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton in London. In 1979, the cafe began covering its walls with rock and roll memorabilia, a tradition which expanded to others in the chain.

Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel in South Florida, Global Gaming’s 2020 Property of the Year.