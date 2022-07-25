Brazil election: Bolsonaro launches campaign

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has officially launched his re-election campaign, as he trails his main rival badly in opinion polls, the BBC reports.

Thousands of the far-right president’s supporters gathered at a stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where he was nominated.

He promised to retain a welfare programme that makes cash payments to poorer Brazilians.

His left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is widely known for his policies to lift people out of poverty.

Mr Bolsonaro’s candidacy was officially endorsed by his right-wing Liberal Party. The election is due to take place on 2 October.