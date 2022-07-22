Twitter spent $33m in three months on Elon Musk deal

Twitter spent $33m on Elon Musk’s proposed deal to buy the firm between April and June 2022, the BBC reports.

It also said its number of monthly daily users had risen to 237m – but it reported a net loss of $270m, which was worse than expected.

Mr Musk has since changed his mind about the purchase, and a court date is now set for October because Twitter wants to force through the sale.

There is a $1bn termination fee potentially at stake.

Twitter declined to discuss its latest financial results, citing the “pending acquisition” as the reason.

The report covers the period from April to June 2022.