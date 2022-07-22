European Parliament will continue efforts to ensure return of Armenian POWs, MEP David McAllister tells PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by David McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET).

The Prime Minister emphasized close cooperation with the European Parliament and noted that the European Union is one of the most important partners in the effective implementation of Armenia’s democratic agenda. The Prime Minister emphasized cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership and noted that Armenia is leading among Eastern Partnership countries in terms of fight against corruption, freedom of speech, electoral reforms and other directions.

David McAllister thanked for the warm reception and hailed the effective and close cooperation with the Armenian parliamentarians. He welcomed the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia in various fields, adding that the European Union will continue to support the Armenian government on this path.

The interlocutors referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the possibilities of unblocking regional infrastructures, demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented in detail the position of the Armenian side on the above-mentioned directions.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of ensuring regional peace and stability, and the continuation of dialogue in that direction.



Nikol Pashinyan referred to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war still held in Azerbaijan. David McAllister noted that the European Parliament also attaches importance to ensuring their return and will continue efforts in that direction.

Issues related to the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage in the territories currently under Azerbaijani control were also discussed. Nikol Pashinyan and David McAllister emphasized the need to ensure the access of the UNESCO mission to the conflict zone of Nagorno-Karabakh and the implementation of consistent work for this purpose.