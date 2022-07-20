France ready to resume dialogue in the Minsk Group format – Ambassador

France is performing its role as mediator in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict in its capacity as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, on bilateral level, and as an EU member country, which is also making efforts to facilitate the possibility of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

She said France welcomes the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Tbilisi on July 16.

“We believe that this direct exchange between the two countries can help establish peace. We will continue to support these efforts,” the Ambassador said.

“We, as well as the USA, have already confirmed our commitment to the OSCE Minsk Group mediation format. However, unfortunately, Russia does not want to work in this format anymore. The Russian Foreign Minister has already made statements in this regard. We are sorry for the fact, but we remain ready to resume the dialogue in the Minsk Group format,” Ambassador Louyot stated.

“We are determined to support the peace process both bilaterally and as an EU member state, because the EU is also making efforts in this direction. In any case, the dialogue continues between the French and American co-chairs with a view to finding new means that could help further the peace process. We attach particular importance to maintaining security guarantees for the people of Karabakh,” the Ambassador said.