Manchester United reach agreement for Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United has announced that the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez.

The 24-year-old Argentina centre-back, who flew into the UK on Friday to complete the transfer, still needs to undergo a medical and obtain a visa.

United will pay an initial £46.8m plus £8.5m in add-ons, making Martinez the second most expensive defender in the club’s history after Harry Maguire. He will sign a five-year contract with the option of a one-year extension worth £120,000-a-week.

United’s boss Erik ten Hag was eager to work with the 24-year-old player again after signing him for Ajax in 2019.