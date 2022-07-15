Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of three of his children, has died aged 73, the BBC reports.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” Mr Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

Ms Trump, who was born in the Czech Republic, married the former president in 1977. They divorced 15 years later in 1992.

They had three children together – Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

The pair were notable public figures in New York in the 1980s and 1990s, and their split was the subject of intense public interest.

After their separation, Ms Trump went on to launch her own lines of beauty products, clothing and jewellery.

She also described raising the three Trump children in her 2017 memoir Raising Trump.