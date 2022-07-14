PoliticsTop

Edvard Asryan appointed Chef of Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 14, 2022, 17:29
Edvard Asryan has been appointed Chef of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia for a five-year term.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a relevant decree based on a proposal from the Prime Minister.

