Edvard Asryan appointed Chef of Staff of Armenia's Armed Forces

July 14, 2022, 17:29

Edvard Asryan has been appointed Chef of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia for a five-year term. President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a relevant decree based on a proposal from the Prime Minister.