Chelsea decide against signing Cristiano Ronaldo after talks with representatives

Chelsea have indicated they are no longer interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United after holding talks with the Portugal forward’s representatives, The Guardian reports.

It is understood Chelsea were offered the opportunity to sign the 37-year-old by Jorge Mendes after Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave Old Trafford because of what he perceives as a lack of ambition in their summer transfer dealings. Mendes held talks with Todd Boehly over a potential transfer in recent weeks, with Chelsea’s American co-owner understood to have been intrigued by the idea of buying the five-times Ballon d’Or winner.

However, it is believed that Chelsea – who completed the signing of Raheem Sterling on Wednesday from Manchester City for £50m – have rejected the opportunity after discussions with Thomas Tuchel. The manager plans to mould a versatile, fluid attack and, having allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Internazionale on loan, has Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Sterling and Armanda Broja as his main striking options. Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, has attracted strong interest from West Ham.