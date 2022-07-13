Armenia announces national selection for Junior Eurovision 2022

The Armenian Public broadcaster has announced national selection for Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Yerevan in December 2011.

The competition is open to children who will be at least 9 and at most 14 years old as of December 11, 2022. Soloists, duets or groups with a maximum of six participants are eligible to submit applications.

To participate in the competition, it’s necessary to register for the first round of auditions and submit a cover version of 2 songs performed live. In the second round, a professional jury will select the winner from among the applicants who passed the first round, who will represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Applications can be submitted here, August 1 is the deadline.

The 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision will be held in Yerevan on December 11. Armenia’s Malena won the contest last year.