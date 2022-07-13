60 Armenians from 20 countries apply for Diaspora Youth Ambassador Program

Application deadline for the 2022 Diaspora Youth Ambassador program of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has passed.

Sixty young Diaspora leaders from 20 countries have applied to join the 2022 Diaspora Youth Ambassador program of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. Applications have been submitted from France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Spain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Germany, USA, Serbia, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and more.

Applicants are 22-35 years old, have lived in the Diaspora for at least 5 years, are active and representative members of Armenian communities, speak the Armenian language, want to contribute to strengthening Armenia-Diaspora relations by acquiring new knowledge and skills to make their work in the community more effective.

The Diaspora Armenian youth will be interviewed online and the 20 selected participants will travel to Armenia from September 25 to October 8 for an intensive training course to broaden their understanding and knowledge of different spheres in Armenia and Artsakh.

After returning to their home countries, the Diaspora Youth Ambassadors will spend a year hosting community meetings, inter-community experience exchange activities, publications and informative activities related to the Office and other Armenian programs on social platforms and media.

The program that has been held for the second year running, is funded by the Government of the Republic of Armenia and supported by the “Jinishian” Memorial Foundation.