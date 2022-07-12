Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions from large-caliber firearms

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Large-caliber firearms were used, the Ministry of Defense informs.

The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side.

At the same time the Ministry denied the reports of the Azerbaijani side claiming that in the evening of July 11, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.