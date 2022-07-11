Pashinyan, Erdogan talk Armenian-Turkish normalization

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on Kurban Bayram, and the President congratulated the Prime Minister on the upcoming Vardavar – the Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

The leaders emphasized the importance they attach to the bilateral normalization process between their respective countries which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.



In this context they expressed their expectation for the early implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the Special Representatives of the two countries on July 1.