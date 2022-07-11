33rd International Biology Olympiad opens in Armenia

You are all winners, Riochi Matsuda, President of the International Biology Olympiad Association, said in an address to the participants of the 22rd International Biology Olympiad that opened in Armenia Sunday.

“We are proud to see so many participants from all over the world,” he said, congratulating the participants on being recognized as winners of the Biology Olympiad in their countries.

“Your outstanding achievements in the field of biology will be recognized and rewarded today and throughout this week, as a result of your participation in this event,” Riochi Matsuda said.

“On behalf of the association, he expressed gratitude to the Government of Armenia, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and Yerevan State University for providing support in organizing the International Biology Olympiad (KMO 2022).

Armenia hosts the 33rd International Biology Olympiad on July 10-18. Student teams from 64 countries have arrived in Armenia, with 4 participants in each team. The Olympiad is attended by 3 observer countries, more than 240 members of the international jury, and a total of 500 foreign delegates.